ExxonMobil (XOM) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 172.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $310,266.97, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC raised ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/exxon-mobil-co-xom-is-chesley-taft-associates-llcs-9th-largest-position-updated-updated.html.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for ExxonMobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExxonMobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.