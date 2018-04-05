ExxonMobil (XOM) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA lowered its stake in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $310,266.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

