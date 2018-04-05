Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Vetr raised Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $209.16 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $451,407.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $8,573,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,230,955 shares of company stock worth $1,103,479,074 in the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/facebook-fb-given-a-200-00-price-target-at-macquarie-updated-updated.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.