Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $22,556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $22,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $25,441,347.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $24,158,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $85,535,866.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $80,955,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $83,854,776.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $39,908,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $38,500,000.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.88. 24,667,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,132,680. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $453,499.56, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,578,347,000 after buying an additional 833,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,994,161,000 after buying an additional 114,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

