Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,131 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Facebook by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Facebook by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 314,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $155.10 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $451,407.94, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $39,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,230,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,479,074. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

