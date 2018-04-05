Factom One Day Volume Hits $534,415.00 (CRYPTO:FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Factom has a total market capitalization of $170.09 million and $534,415.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $19.45 or 0.00289511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BCEX, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00692796 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185174 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,745,102 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain to Business and Governments Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash. Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues. Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Bit-Z, BCEX, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

