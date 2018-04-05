Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in FactSet (NYSE:FDS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet (NYSE:FDS) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,790,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FactSet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,002,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of FactSet by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,091,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,448,000 after purchasing an additional 461,518 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,082,000 after acquiring an additional 59,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FactSet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FactSet in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price objective on FactSet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of FactSet in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,654.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. FactSet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FactSet will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FactSet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

FactSet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FactSet news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of FactSet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total value of $229,989.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,187 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,828 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

