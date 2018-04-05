Fairholme Capital Management LLC Has $503.55 Million Holdings in St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,897,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares during the quarter. St. Joe comprises approximately 69.4% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned approximately 42.06% of St. Joe worth $503,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 416,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fairholme Capital Management L bought 32,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $612,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,241.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 114,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,044. 33.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JOE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 0.91. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 60.38% and a return on equity of 2.63%. equities analysts expect that St. Joe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

