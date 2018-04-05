Farmers Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,567,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,007,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,865 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,153,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,609,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,628,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

CVX stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214,406.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

