Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmland Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3871428400515 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE FPI opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.08. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Farmland Partners from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

