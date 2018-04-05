Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (TIG) Share Price

News articles about TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TIG) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 43.6174979535209 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases.

