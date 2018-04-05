Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pure Storage (PSTG) Share Price

News articles about Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pure Storage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.307143990111 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 3,008,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,292. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In related news, President David Hatfield sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,206 shares of company stock worth $17,132,686. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-pure-storage-pstg-share-price.html.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.