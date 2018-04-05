Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Share Price

News articles about BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BOS Better OnLine Sol earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.0043950653312 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.64.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) mobility solutions. The Company distributes electronic components for the civil aircraft industry, defense industry and high technology equipment manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: the RFID and Mobile Solutions and the Supply Chain Solutions.

