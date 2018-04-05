Fazzcoin (FAZZ) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fazzcoin (CURRENCY:FAZZ) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Fazzcoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Fazzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Fazzcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Fazzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fazzcoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00143300 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000522 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000948 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fazzcoin Profile

Fazzcoin (FAZZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Fazzcoin’s total supply is 1,052,496,944 coins. The official website for Fazzcoin is fazzcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Fazzcoin

Fazzcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Fazzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fazzcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fazzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Fazzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fazzcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.