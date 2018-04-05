Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $130.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

FRT opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8,565.01, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $223.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

