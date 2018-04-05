Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Major Shareholder Sells 914,745 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $9,705,444.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FENC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 65,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,871. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.47, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of -0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,486,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FENC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

