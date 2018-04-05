Ferguson Plc (FERG) Receives GBX 5,875 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,875 ($82.47).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($88.43) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($83.52) to GBX 5,985 ($84.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,250 ($87.73) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ICAP reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($88.43) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($75.49), for a total transaction of £355,808.48 ($499,450.42).

FERG traded up GBX 149.40 ($2.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,298 ($74.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,427 ($62.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,722 ($80.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

