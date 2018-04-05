Ferrari (RACE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

News stories about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6916187128195 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.34. 387,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $22,789.74, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Ferrari to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

