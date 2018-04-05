Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) will report sales of $621.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $633.23 million. Ferrellgas Partners reported sales of $538.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will report full year sales of $621.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferrellgas Partners.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $755.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS lowered their target price on shares of Ferrellgas Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ferrellgas Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 204,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,558. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $314.77, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Ferrellgas Partners’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 86.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 146,127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 283.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 20,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

