Fibria (FBR) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about Fibria (NYSE:FBR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fibria earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5488198040369 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fibria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Fibria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fibria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

FBR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,435. The company has a market cap of $10,718.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Fibria has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Fibria had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. equities analysts forecast that Fibria will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fibria Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

