Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.42), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCSC opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Fibrocell Science has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Fibrocell Science and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Fibrocell Science during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fibrocell Science by 264.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Fibrocell Science during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Fibrocell Science during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Fibrocell Science during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/fibrocell-science-fcsc-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-42-eps-updated-updated.html.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.