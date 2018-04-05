FidentiaX Market Cap Reaches $7.15 Million (CRYPTO:FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $218.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FidentiaX has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00132133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012282 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030301 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005404 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Qryptos and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

