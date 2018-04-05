Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Buys 1,861 Shares of Visa (V)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on Visa from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.21.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243,946.98, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

