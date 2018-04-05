Insider Selling: Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells 26,781 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 26,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$293,787.57.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.90. 35,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,409. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.07.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

