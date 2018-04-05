Vincent Duhamel Acquires 40,000 Shares of Fiera Capital (FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) insider Vincent Duhamel acquired 40,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Vincent Duhamel acquired 35,800 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,282.00.

Shares of FSZ stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.89. 30,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,187. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.07.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

