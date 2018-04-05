Filecoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:FIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $131,164.00

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00106240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank and Gate.io. In the last week, Filecoin [Futures] has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $131,164.00 worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00696526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034969 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Filecoin [Futures] Profile

Filecoin [Futures]’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin [Futures]

Filecoin [Futures] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Filecoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin [Futures] must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

