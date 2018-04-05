Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 2,644 Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (VONG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $139.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Scottsdale Funds has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

