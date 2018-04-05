5,845 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $57.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th were issued a $0.2063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

