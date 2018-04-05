Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $353,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ acquired 6,940 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $100,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/financial-advocates-investment-management-invests-353000-in-eaton-vance-senior-floating-rate-trust-efr-stock-updated-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.