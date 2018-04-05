Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 10,700 Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $236,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $267,989.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.53, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.59. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 876.49%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 311.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

