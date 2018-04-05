Financial Analysis: Global Water Resources (GWRS) versus The Competition

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Global Water Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Water Resources pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Water Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $31.21 million $4.55 million 76.17 Global Water Resources Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.01

Global Water Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Global Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87% Global Water Resources Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Water Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Water Resources Competitors 86 221 249 13 2.33

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Global Water Resources has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Water Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

