RBC Bearings (ROLL) & iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Head-To-Head Comparison

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Bearings 0 0 3 0 3.00 iRobot 1 6 2 0 2.11

RBC Bearings presently has a consensus price target of $140.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. iRobot has a consensus price target of $67.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than iRobot.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Bearings $615.39 million 4.88 $70.62 million $3.17 38.99 iRobot $883.91 million 2.15 $50.96 million $1.77 38.45

RBC Bearings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRobot. iRobot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of RBC Bearings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of RBC Bearings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Bearings 12.52% 11.79% 8.00% iRobot 5.77% 12.62% 9.41%

Risk and Volatility

RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBC Bearings beats iRobot on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Company has over 40 facilities of which over 30 are manufacturing facilities in approximately five countries. The Company classifies its customers into two categories: industrial and aerospace. The Company manufactures bearings and engineered products for a range of diversified industrial markets, including construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery and the general industrial markets. The Company supplies bearings and engineered products for use in commercial, private and military aircraft and aircraft engines, guided weaponry, and vision and optical systems.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair. The company sells its robots through various distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, its online store, and value-added distributors and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

