Financial Comparison: Applied Materials (AMAT) & Sensata Technologies (ST)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sensata Technologies does not pay a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Sensata Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 18.53% 45.17% 20.57% Sensata Technologies 12.35% 25.40% 8.47%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Materials and Sensata Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 0 21 1 3.05 Sensata Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $65.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. Sensata Technologies has a consensus price target of $56.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Sensata Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and Sensata Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $14.54 billion 4.00 $3.43 billion $3.25 17.05 Sensata Technologies $3.31 billion 2.74 $408.35 million $3.19 16.54

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sensata Technologies. Sensata Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Sensata Technologies on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices. Its sensors are devices that translate a physical phenomenon, such as pressure or position, into electronic signals that microprocessors can act upon. Its controls are customized devices embedded within systems to protect them from excessive heat or current. Its primary products include low-, medium-, and high-pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, bimetal electromechanical controls, temperature sensors, power conversion and control products, thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers, pressure switches and interconnection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.