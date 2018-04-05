Financial Comparison: DXC Technology (DXC) and Its Rivals

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DXC Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DXC Technology pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 36.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 5.18% 17.97% 6.78% DXC Technology Competitors -18.40% -53.73% -7.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 4 12 1 2.82 DXC Technology Competitors 314 1492 2176 61 2.49

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $104.41, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 4.24%. Given DXC Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $7.61 billion -$123.00 million 32.95 DXC Technology Competitors $942.45 million $45.39 million 23.12

DXC Technology has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. DXC Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DXC Technology beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the as a Service and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April, 2017. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

