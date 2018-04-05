Financial Comparison: EnerSys (ENS) vs. The Competition

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical apparatus & equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EnerSys to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EnerSys alerts:

This table compares EnerSys and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.37 billion $160.21 million 14.62 EnerSys Competitors $4.57 billion $108.11 million 24.44

EnerSys’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EnerSys. EnerSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EnerSys and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 EnerSys Competitors 24 150 199 2 2.48

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. As a group, “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.98%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

EnerSys pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. EnerSys pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 14.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys’ peers have a beta of 1.69, meaning that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.94% 18.02% 8.49% EnerSys Competitors 1.85% 10.54% 4.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnerSys beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. Its segments based on geographic regions consist of Americas, which consists of North and South America; EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia, which includes Asia, Australia and Oceania. The Company’s product lines include reserve power and motive power products. Its Reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Company’s motive power products are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling applications. They are used as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.