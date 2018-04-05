Financial Comparison: Ferroglobe (GSM) and Its Peers

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) is one of 113 public companies in the “CHEMICALS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ferroglobe to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.74 billion $25.17 million 71.53 Ferroglobe Competitors $5.72 billion $430.82 million 12.05

Ferroglobe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe. Ferroglobe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ferroglobe Competitors 440 2147 3177 104 2.50

Ferroglobe currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.05%. As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies have a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Ferroglobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 1.45% 2.32% 1.02% Ferroglobe Competitors 5.06% 90.16% 4.80%

Summary

Ferroglobe peers beat Ferroglobe on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy. It Electrometallurgy segment includes its coal and quartz mining operations and its silicon metal and ferroalloy production, whereas the Energy segment consists of its hydroelectric power operations. It currently operates approximately 20 production smelting facilities in the field of electrometallurgy: approximately five in Spain, over five in the United States of America, over six in France, over three in South Africa, one in Venezuela, one in Poland, one in Canada, one in Argentina and one in China. It diversifies its production base across approximately five continents, such as Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

