Mobileye BV (MBBYF) and AMS (AMSSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mobileye BV (OTCMKTS: MBBYF) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mobileye BV alerts:

0.1% of Mobileye BV shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye BV and AMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye BV N/A N/A N/A AMS 8.34% 10.35% 3.18%

Dividends

AMS pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mobileye BV does not pay a dividend. AMS pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobileye BV and AMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye BV 0 4 0 0 2.00 AMS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mobileye BV presently has a consensus price target of $63.66, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Mobileye BV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mobileye BV is more favorable than AMS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobileye BV and AMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye BV $358.16 million 39.80 $108.37 million $0.46 139.55 AMS $1.20 billion N/A $100.30 million $0.82 63.18

Mobileye BV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMS. AMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobileye BV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMS beats Mobileye BV on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye BV

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components. Its software algorithms and EyeQ chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Its products are able to detect roadway markings; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a Roadbook of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using its road experience management technology, and provide mapping for autonomous driving.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Products and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing. The company also offers single-chip solutions enabling Internet of Things connectivity and precise control of smart lights and replacement lamps; spectral sensing chip scale solutions for color identification, authentication, spectroscopy, and other industrial and consumer-level optical detection applications; CMOS image sensors for machine vision, medical, broadcast, traffic, scientific, and photography imaging markets; and magnetic position sensors for industrial, medical, robotics, consumer, and automotive, applications. In addition, it provides power management products for mobile phones, portable navigation devices, personal audio/video players, and personal healthcare devices; battery management solutions, including battery chargers, cell supervision circuits, and battery sensor interfaces; and flow sensors for flow metering applications. Further, the company provides time-to-digital converters for high-precision time interval measurement; wireless connectivity products; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed application specific integrated circuit solutions for the industry, medical, and smart building. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye BV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye BV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.