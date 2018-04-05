Financial Comparison: Smart Global (SGH) vs. Its Peers

Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Smart Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86 Smart Global Competitors 1419 5519 10666 595 2.57

Smart Global currently has a consensus price target of $49.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Smart Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $132.88 million -$7.79 million 22.86 Smart Global Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.76

Smart Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Smart Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Smart Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global 5.50% 100.66% 17.45% Smart Global Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions. The Company also provides customized, integrated supply chain services to certain OEM customers to assist them in the management and execution of their procurement processes. The Company offers its products and services under a range of categories including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) components, DRAM modules, flash components, mobile memory and supply chain services. The Company offers a range of DRAM modules including DIMMs, nonvolatile DIMMs, load reducing DIMMs, registered DIMMs, unbuffered DIMMs, small outline DIMMs, and mini-DIMMs.

