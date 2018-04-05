China Const Bk (OTCMKTS:CICHY) versus Its Rivals Financial Review

China Const Bk (OTCMKTS: CICHY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare China Const Bk to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

China Const Bk has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Const Bk’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Const Bk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Const Bk N/A N/A N/A China Const Bk Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Const Bk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Const Bk and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Const Bk 0 0 0 0 N/A China Const Bk Competitors 714 2152 1792 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.96%. Given China Const Bk’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Const Bk has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Const Bk and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Const Bk $122.76 billion $34.83 billion N/A China Const Bk Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.53

China Const Bk has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Dividends

China Const Bk pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Const Bk rivals beat China Const Bk on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About China Const Bk

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Business segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold account; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. It has approximately 14,985 institutions, including 14,956 domestic institutions and 29 overseas institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

