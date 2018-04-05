Financial Contrast: Hudson (HUD) vs. Whole Foods Market (WFM)

Hudson (NYSE: HUD) and Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson and Whole Foods Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson 4.53% 8.98% 5.61% Whole Foods Market -1.51% -6.94% -3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Whole Foods Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Whole Foods Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Whole Foods Market pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hudson does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson and Whole Foods Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whole Foods Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudson and Whole Foods Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson 0 1 3 0 2.75 Whole Foods Market 1 15 2 0 2.06

Hudson currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.04%. Whole Foods Market has a consensus target price of $39.27, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Hudson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson is more favorable than Whole Foods Market.

Summary

Hudson beats Whole Foods Market on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd is a travel concession operator in the continental United States and Canada. The Company operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It offers its customers a broad assortment of products through its duty-paid and duty-free operations. Within its duty-paid operations, it offers products in the categories, such as media, including books and magazines; food and beverage, including snacks and confectionary; essentials, including travel accessories, health and beauty accessories; destination, including souvenir, apparel and gifts; and fashion, including apparel, leather and baggage. Within its duty-free retail operations, its product categories include perfume and cosmetics, confectionary, fashion, including watches, jewelry, accessories, leather and baggage and tobacco.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc. is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others. It offers over 30,000 organic stock keeping units (SKUs), covering various areas of its store, including produce, packaged goods, bulk, frozen, dairy, meat, bakery, prepared foods, coffee, tea, beer, wine, cheese, nutritional supplements, vitamins, body care, pet foods and household goods. The Company’s brands include 365 Everyday Value, Allegro Coffee, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws, and Engine 2 Plant-Strong. It also offers approximately 400 temporary exclusives.

