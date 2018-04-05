Nikon (NINOY) and Waters (WAT) Critical Analysis

Waters (NYSE: WAT) and Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nikon shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Waters and Nikon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35 Nikon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $202.87, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Nikon.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Nikon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 0.88% 24.70% 11.90% Nikon 2.29% 7.69% 4.09%

Volatility & Risk

Waters has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikon has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nikon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Waters does not pay a dividend. Nikon pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waters and Nikon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.31 billion 6.88 $20.31 million $7.49 26.93 Nikon $6.93 billion 1.02 -$66.09 million $1.16 15.20

Waters has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikon. Nikon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waters beats Nikon on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras?interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc.; and engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The Industrial Metrology and Others segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services industrial microscopes, metrology systems, and X-ray/CT inspection systems. This segment is also involved in the customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical components. Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

