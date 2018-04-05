Head-To-Head Review: Teledyne Technologies (TDY) versus AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) and AAR (NYSE:AIR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Teledyne Technologies does not pay a dividend. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and AAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 8.73% 14.07% 6.63% AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teledyne Technologies and AAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. AAR has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AAR is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and AAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 2.60 $227.20 million $6.93 27.34 AAR $1.77 billion 0.86 $56.50 million $1.45 30.16

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AAR. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

