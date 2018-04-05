Financial Review: Guess? (GES) versus Caleres (CAL)

Guess? (NYSE: GES) and Caleres (NYSE:CAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Guess? pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Guess? pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caleres pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guess? and Caleres’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess? $2.36 billion 0.78 -$7.89 million $0.70 32.13 Caleres $2.79 billion 0.54 $87.20 million $2.16 16.16

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than Guess?. Caleres is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guess?, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guess? and Caleres, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess? 0 4 3 0 2.43 Caleres 0 1 3 0 2.75

Guess? currently has a consensus price target of $17.32, indicating a potential downside of 23.00%. Caleres has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Caleres’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caleres is more favorable than Guess?.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Caleres shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guess? shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Caleres shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guess? and Caleres’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess? -0.33% 6.18% 3.73% Caleres 3.13% 14.01% 6.30%

Risk and Volatility

Guess? has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caleres has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caleres beats Guess? on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America. The Europe segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia. The Asia segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia. The Licensing segment includes the around the world licensing operations of the Company. Its apparel is marketed under various names, including GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS and GUESS by MARCIANO.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergalicious, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Vince, Via Spiga, Fergie, Rykä, Allen Edmonds, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt brands. It also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that include Famous.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, AllenEdmonds.com, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, LifeStride.com, ViaSpiga.com, FrancoSarto.com, CarlosShoes.com, FergieShoes.com, and GeorgeBrownBilt.com. In addition, the company designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, it retails and wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories. Caleres, Inc. operates 1,289 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy primarily under the Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Allen Edmonds names. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

