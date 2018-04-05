Financial Review: Nutrien (NTR) versus Yara International ASA (YARIY)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nutrien pays out 126.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and Yara International ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $4.55 billion 6.54 $327.00 million $1.27 36.35 Yara International ASA $11.36 billion 1.01 $478.16 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrien.

Volatility and Risk

Nutrien has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 7.19% 1.33% 0.65% Yara International ASA 4.19% 5.37% 3.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutrien and Yara International ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 5 9 1 2.63 Yara International ASA 0 3 3 1 2.71

Nutrien presently has a consensus target price of $58.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Nutrien’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Yara International ASA.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Nutrien on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based company that produces, distributes and sells nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers and related industrial products. The Company operates under the following segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment sells a portfolio of nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonium nitrate (AN), calcium nitrate (CN), and compound fertilizers (NPK). The Industrial segment sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) and calcium nitrate (CN) for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions and industrial nitrates. The Production segment comprises Yara’s manufacturing plants producing ammonia, fertilizer and industrial products. The Company operates Agronomic Technology Corp as subsidiary.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.