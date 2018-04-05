Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Penn National Gaming to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn National Gaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion $473.46 million 2.96 Penn National Gaming Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 164.76

Penn National Gaming’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Penn National Gaming. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78 Penn National Gaming Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 16.30%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming 15.97% -27.80% 1.17% Penn National Gaming Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Risk & Volatility

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo. The South/West segment consists of various properties, such as Zia Park Casino, Hollywood Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Boomtown Biloxi, M Resort and Tropicana Las Vegas. The Midwest segment consists of various properties, Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Argosy Casino Alton, Argosy Casino Riverside and Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg. The Other category consists of the Company’s standalone racing operations, including Rosecroft Raceway and Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club.

