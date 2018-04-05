Head to Head Survey: Capital One Financial (COF) versus StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $30.00 billion 1.58 $1.98 billion $7.79 12.52 StoneCastle Financial $17.37 million 8.16 $12.03 million $1.59 13.62

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 6.89% 8.36% 1.15% StoneCastle Financial 69.24% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 11 9 0 2.38 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats StoneCastle Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through ATMs and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks. The Company’s investment portfolio includes term loans, debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, common stock, exchange traded fund, limited partnership interest and money market fund. The Company invests in bank issuers of various locations, such as California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.

