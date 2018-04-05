Reviewing Vestas Wind System (VWDRY) & Its Competitors

Vestas Wind System (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vestas Wind System to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Vestas Wind System pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vestas Wind System and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind System 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vestas Wind System Competitors 714 2155 1795 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Vestas Wind System’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vestas Wind System has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Vestas Wind System has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind System’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind System 9.00% 28.59% 8.85% Vestas Wind System Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind System $11.24 billion $1.01 billion N/A Vestas Wind System Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.66

Vestas Wind System’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind System.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vestas Wind System competitors beat Vestas Wind System on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Vestas Wind System Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power solutions and Service. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

