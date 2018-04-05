Contrasting New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) (SLCT) and Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) and New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) (NASDAQ:SLCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Bancshares and New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares 0 3 3 0 2.50 New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $27.92, indicating a potential upside of 21.32%. New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Home Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC).

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares and New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares 21.79% 11.18% 1.63% New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) 7.46% 6.07% 0.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) does not pay a dividend. Home Bancshares pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares and New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares $619.89 million 6.45 $135.08 million $1.35 17.04 New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) $42.69 million 4.34 $3.18 million $0.61 21.66

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC). Home Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 170 branch locations, including 76 branches in Arkansas, 88 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC)

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in central and eastern North Carolina. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It operates a network of branch offices in Dunn, Burlington, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Washington, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

