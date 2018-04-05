Financial Survey: Intertek Group (IKTSY) and Its Peers

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Testing laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intertek Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intertek Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intertek Group Competitors 14 45 64 3 2.44

As a group, “Testing laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 111.32%. Given Intertek Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intertek Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Intertek Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A Intertek Group Competitors -1.37% 4.34% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intertek Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intertek Group $3.57 billion $370.29 million 26.58 Intertek Group Competitors $1.28 billion $112.28 million 81.46

Intertek Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Intertek Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Intertek Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intertek Group pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Testing laboratories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 31.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Intertek Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of shares of all “Testing laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Testing laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Intertek Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertek Group’s rivals have a beta of -0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intertek Group rivals beat Intertek Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services. This segment serves a range of industries including textiles, footwear, toys, hard lines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain. The company also offers cyber security services for products, equipment, and networks across various industries. Intertek Group Plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

