Tristel (LON:TSTL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.93) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.79) on Monday. Tristel has a 12 month low of GBX 175.56 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.01 ($4.58).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tristel (TSTL) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/finncap-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-tristel-tstl-updated.html.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection control, contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

